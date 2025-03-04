Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTCR. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTCR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 39,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

