Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

