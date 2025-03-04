Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 6,254 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EAPR opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.34. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

