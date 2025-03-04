Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 37,551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,551 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $34,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.