Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 19,969 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the quarter. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 48,940 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

