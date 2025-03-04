Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

