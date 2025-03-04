Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,636 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

