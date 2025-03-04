Global Ship Lease (GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $170.71 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $785.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, November 11th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Stories

