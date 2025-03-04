GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.45 and last traded at $56.67. Approximately 3,442,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,854,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Up 11.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in GitLab by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 211,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.