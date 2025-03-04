GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 3,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,117. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

