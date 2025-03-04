Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gestamp Automoción Trading Up 7.3 %
OTCMKTS GMPUF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Gestamp Automoción has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
