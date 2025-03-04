Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 135,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 128,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

