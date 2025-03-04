Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,727,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,200 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,471,000. Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 674,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 554,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

