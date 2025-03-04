Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
