Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fundamental Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FGF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Fundamental Global has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.