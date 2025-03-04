Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fundamental Global Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of FGF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Fundamental Global has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Fundamental Global
