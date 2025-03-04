Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,399. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

