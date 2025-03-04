FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,185.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,940,000 after buying an additional 3,034,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,372,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after buying an additional 773,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,510,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

