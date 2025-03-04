Fredrik Widman Sells 810 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %
ISRG opened at $566.98 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.08. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,943,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
