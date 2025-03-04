Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,859,000 after buying an additional 527,519 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

