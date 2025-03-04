Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

