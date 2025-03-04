Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
