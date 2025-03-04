Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 1,865,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,311,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FTRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Fortrea alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE

Fortrea Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $983.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Fortrea by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.