Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortrea updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Stock Down 25.1 %

Fortrea stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $219,751. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

