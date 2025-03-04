Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

