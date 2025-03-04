Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Workday Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,374 shares of company stock valued at $95,786,918. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.