Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

