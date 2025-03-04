Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

