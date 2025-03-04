Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.