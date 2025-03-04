Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.32.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $212.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Five Below by 155.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $3,282,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.