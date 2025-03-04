Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.