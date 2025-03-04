Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 431,537 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 205.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,537 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

