First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,973. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Read More
