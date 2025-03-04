First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 9,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

