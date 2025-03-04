First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 191.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.