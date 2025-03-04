First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,127. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.