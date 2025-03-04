First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

FEUZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

