First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FEUZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
