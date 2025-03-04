Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, Robinhood Markets, and Visa are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies operating within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks are influenced heavily by economic factors like interest rates, regulatory policies, and overall market conditions, making them a key component in diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,354,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,277,945. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 33,742,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,656,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,148,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $10.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.21. 6,317,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.99 and a 200 day moving average of $237.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $12.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 29,929,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,955,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,019. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

