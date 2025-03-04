Financial Analysis: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences -0.42% 12.35% 4.82% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integra LifeSciences and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 3 4 1 0 1.75 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than PetVivo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and PetVivo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.61 billion 1.08 $67.74 million ($0.09) -249.78 PetVivo $1.05 million 12.30 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.22

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats PetVivo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

