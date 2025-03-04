Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMET traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

