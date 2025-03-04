Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 412,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 981,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

