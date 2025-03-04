Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of CB opened at $289.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.30 and a 200-day moving average of $279.99. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

