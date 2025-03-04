Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,369.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,315.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

