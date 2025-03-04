Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IBB opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

