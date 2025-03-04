Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.