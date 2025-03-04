Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

