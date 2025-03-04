Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

