Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

