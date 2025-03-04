Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $463.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.52 and a 200 day moving average of $457.10. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $399.27 and a 12-month high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

