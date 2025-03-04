FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,909,000 after purchasing an additional 329,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

