Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FMN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,830. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 50.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 21,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

