Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:FMN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,830. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.