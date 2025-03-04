Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman Buys 1,250 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

