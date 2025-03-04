Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 650.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,859.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,887.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,980.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

